Which Phillies players have also played for the Nationals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 3 

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 154th puzzle on Sunday, Sept. 3. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there is no room for mistakes while entering your answers in the boxes. As the game is refreshed daily, fans can look forward to achieve an immaculate score every day.

For today, one grid requires fans to guess which Philadelphia Phillies player has also donned the Washington Nationals jersey. Interestingly, there have been 120 players who have played for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One player who ticks both categories is Corey Dickerson.

Dickerson joined the Phillies in 2019 and played one season with the team. He made 34 appearances and smashed eight home runs with the Philadelphia outfit.

Earlier this year, Dickerson had a brief stint with the Nationals. He played 50 games and hit two homers during his time in Washington. However, the Nationals released him in August and the 34-year-old outfielder is a free agent at the moment.

Dickerson earned All-Star honors in 2017. He also won the Gold Glove Award in 2018.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 3: Other Phillies players who have played for the Nationals

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

Marlon Anderson

Anderson joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 1998 and played five years with the team. He featured in 479 games and racked up 26 home runs in Philadelphia.

In 2016, Anderson joined the Washington Nationals on a one-year deal. The baseman played 109 games and hit two homers during his time with the franchise.

Endy Chavez

Chavez signed for the Nationals in 2002 and spent just a shade under four seasons with the team. He played 316 games and hit 11 homers with the Washington outfit.

Chavez joined the Phillies in 2005 and featured in 91 games for the Philadelphia-based team. He left the following season to sign for the New York Mets.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill in the slot on the first row of the second column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.