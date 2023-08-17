Which Phillies players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 17

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a brand new puzzle that serves to test the knowledge of baseball fans everywhere. Almost overnight, the game has become one of the most popular in the baseball world.

Typically featuring a 3 x 3 grid, users can take into account three clues along the y-axis and three clues along the y-axis. The aim is to populate all nine Immaculate Grid squares with the names of relevant MLB players. While teams are usually used as hints, sometimes a career achievement or statistical value can be used in place.

On August 17, among other things, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins. While there have been many players to suit up for both sides, let's take a look at some of the top hits.

Which players have played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins | MLB Immaculate Grid August 17

The first player on our list is 2004 first round Minnesota Twins selection Trevor Plouffe. A utility infielder, Plouffe made his debut for the Twins in 2010. His breakout season, however, would come in 2012, when he hit a career-best 24 home runs and 55 RBIs. However, poor batting averages tormented Plouffe throughout his career. He played 7 games on the 2018 Phillies before retiring and carving out a name for himself as a baseball YouTuber.

"YouTuber Trevor Plouffe will be announcing a couple of the Minnesota Twins draft picks!" - Talkin' Baseball

Current Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Gibson also began his career with the Twins, although he was drafted by the Phillies. Gibson's time with Minnesota was not outstanding, as Gibson posted a 4.96 ERA in 193 appearances. He spent the two prior seasons with the Phillies before inking a one-year, $10 million deal with the O's for 2023. Currently, Gibson has an 11-7 record and 4.89 ERA in an AL-best 25 starts this year.

Wisconsin-native Pat Neshek finally appeared for the Twins in 2006, seven years after he was drafted by the team. In his rookie season, the 6-foot-3 right hander established himself as one of the most dynamic bullpen arms in the league, posting a 2.19 ERA in 32 appearances out of the bullpen. In 2017, Neshek gained his second and final All-Star appearance after posting a 1.42 ERA in 43 games with the Philadelphia Phillies, before being traded to the Colorado Rockies. He would re-sign that offseason with the Phillies, only to retire two years later.

"HOFer Jim Kaat has the 4th most innings ever pitched by a left hander (4,530)." - Jeff

Another August 17 Immaculate Grid answer is 6-foot-4 left hander Jim Kaat. Kaat was on of the original roster that made the move from DC to Minnesota in 1961. In 1962, the Twins second season in existence, Kaat posted a 18-14 record, a 3.14 ERA, and a league-best 5 complete games shutouts to win a Gold Glove and All-Star appearance. Sixteen years later, Kaat won the last Gold Glove of his career for the 1977 Philadelphia Phillies. Over his 25 seasons, Kaat won 16 Gold Gloves, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.