Which Phillies players have recorded 200+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid.

The grid is refreshed every 24 hours, giving fans the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day. Players are given one guess to fill each of the nine squares.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, one grid requires fans to guess which Philadelphia Phillies player has recorded more than 200 career wins. Interestingly, there are 19 players to choose from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Steve Carlton holds the Phillies' franchise record for most wins at 241. He played with Philadelphia for 14 seasons, from 1972 to 1986.

Carlton finished his MLB career with 329 wins. The legendary pitcher earned 10 All-Star honors during his career and also won four Cy Young Awards.

Carlton won two World Series rings as well. His first World Series win came with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1967, and his second was with the Phillies in 1980.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 19: Other Phillies players who have more than 200 career wins

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 19

Robin Roberts

Roberts racked up a whopping 286 MLB career wins and 234 of them came during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies. He played with the Philadelphia outfit from 1948 to 1961.

Roberts earned seven All-Star honors during his career. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1976.

Grover Alexander

Alexander ended his MLB career with 373 wins and 190 of them came during his time with the Phillies. His first stint with Philadelphia was from 1911 to 1917. The late pitcher also played one more season with them in 1930 before retiring.

Alexander won the World Series with the Phillies in 1926. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938.

Fans can choose any of the above players to complete the slot on the third row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.