Which Phillies players have recorded 30+ SB in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

August 24's MLB Immaculate Grid was a treat for the Philadelphia Phillies fans. The daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about the Phillies players to have registered more than 30 stolen bases in a season.

Former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins received an overwhelming amount of guesses for today's query. The three-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2000 and remained with the franchise for almost 15 years.

His 46 stolen bases were the most by any player in a rookie season since 1951. He breached the 40-stolen base mark on three more occasions, winning the NL MVP award in 2007 and helping the side to a World Series triumph in 2008.

Rollins managed more than 30 SB on ten occasions for the Phillies before moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 24: Other Philadelphia Phillies players with 30+ SB in a season

Juan Samuel: A former second baseman and coach, Juan Samuel was revered by his peers because of his athleticism and raw power. He registered 72 stolen bases in his rookie season with the Phillies in 1982, the most by any player in a rookie season at that time.

He finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year that season but was rewarded with an All-Star appearance for his performance. He managed 30+ SB in five consecutive years before being traded to the New York Mets in 1989.

Ben Revere: The former outfielder is the latest Phillies player to register more than 30 stolen bases in a season. Although he made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2010, Revere's best season came for the Phillies in 2014.

He managed 49 SB that season along with registering a career-high 184 hits. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and followed it up with stints with the Washington Nationals (2016) and Los Angeles Angels (2017).

The 2017 season was his last in the Major League, with a couple of stints in the Minor League until 2020.

Juan Pierre: Although the former outfielder had a brief stint with the Phillies, he made an impact in his single season with the club. The 2003 World Series champion registered 37 stolen bases for the Phillies in his penultimate MLB season in 2012.