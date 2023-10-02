Which Phillies players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features two squares: The Philadelphia Phillies and Silver Slugger award-winners. The franchise has had quite a few Silver Slugger winners. Today, it is your job to name only one of those players, and there are a total of 14 possible answers and 23 seasons that apply here.

Ryan Howard was a prolific slugger for the Phillies throughout his career and he won multiple Silver Slugger awards. At the time of writing, he was used by 29% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2: Which Phillies players have won Silver Slugger?

The Silver Slugger award is presented to one player at each position for each league. That means the Phillies have nine shots each year to have one player take home an award.

Below are all players who won the Silver Slugger award during their time with the Phillies:

J.T. Realmuto (C) 2022

Kyle Schwarber (OF) 2022

Bryce Harper (OF) 2021

J.T. Realmuto (C) 2019

Chase Utley (2B) 2009

Chase Utley (2B) 2008

Chase Utley (2B) 2007

Jimmy Rollins (SS) 2007

Ryan Howard (1B) 2006

Chase Utley (2B) 2006

Bobby Abreu (OF) 2004

Lenny Dykstra (OF) 1993

Darren Daulton (C) 1992

Juan Samuel (2B) 1987

Mike Schmidt (3B) 1986

Mike Schmidt (3B) 1984

Mike Schmidt (3B) 1983

Mike Schmidt (3B) 1982

Mike Schmidt (3B) 1981

Manny Trillo (2B) 1981

Pete Rose (1B) 1981

Mike Schmidt (3B) 1980

Manny Trillo (2B) 1980

JT Realmuto is the most recent example of a player to have done this. He won the award alongside Kyle Schwarber in 2022. The 2023 awards haven't been named yet as the season only just ended. Bryce Harper is a good answer, too.

JT Realmuto won Silver Slugger for the Phillies

