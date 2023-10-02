Which Phillies players have won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features two squares: The Philadelphia Phillies and Silver Slugger award-winners. The franchise has had quite a few Silver Slugger winners. Today, it is your job to name only one of those players, and there are a total of 14 possible answers and 23 seasons that apply here.
Ryan Howard was a prolific slugger for the Phillies throughout his career and he won multiple Silver Slugger awards. At the time of writing, he was used by 29% of players.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2: Which Phillies players have won Silver Slugger?
The Silver Slugger award is presented to one player at each position for each league. That means the Phillies have nine shots each year to have one player take home an award.
Below are all players who won the Silver Slugger award during their time with the Phillies:
- J.T. Realmuto (C) 2022
- Kyle Schwarber (OF) 2022
- Bryce Harper (OF) 2021
- J.T. Realmuto (C) 2019
- Chase Utley (2B) 2009
- Chase Utley (2B) 2008
- Chase Utley (2B) 2007
- Jimmy Rollins (SS) 2007
- Ryan Howard (1B) 2006
- Chase Utley (2B) 2006
- Bobby Abreu (OF) 2004
- Lenny Dykstra (OF) 1993
- Darren Daulton (C) 1992
- Juan Samuel (2B) 1987
- Mike Schmidt (3B) 1986
- Mike Schmidt (3B) 1984
- Mike Schmidt (3B) 1983
- Mike Schmidt (3B) 1982
- Mike Schmidt (3B) 1981
- Manny Trillo (2B) 1981
- Pete Rose (1B) 1981
- Mike Schmidt (3B) 1980
- Manny Trillo (2B) 1980
JT Realmuto is the most recent example of a player to have done this. He won the award alongside Kyle Schwarber in 2022. The 2023 awards haven't been named yet as the season only just ended. Bryce Harper is a good answer, too.
