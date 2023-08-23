Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Pittsburgh Pirates. They happen to cross over with the section that has pitchers who struck out 200 or more batters in one season. Completing the grid means you'll have to name a Pirate to do that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gerrit Cole is the most recent and perhaps the most famous example of this. He began his career with the Pirates before moving to the Houston Astros and then New York Yankees.

He's done 200+ strikeouts multiple times, but he just barely accomplished it in Pittsburgh, recording 202 in 2015. At the time of writing, 80% of people had used him, so he's not a very rare answer.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23: Which Pirates pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season?

Here is the full list of every single pitcher who recorded over 200 strikeouts in a season for the Pirates:

Ed Morris • 1886 326

Ed Morris • 1885 298

Bob Veale • 1965 276

Bob Veale • 1964 250

Oliver Pérez • 2004 239

Bob Veale • 1966 229

Bob Veale • 1969 213

A.J. Burnett • 2013 209

Francisco Liriano • 2015 205

Gerrit Cole • 2015 202

Unforunately, Larry McWilliams in 1983 came up just one strikeout short. He could likely point to a bad call by the umpire that year as to why he didn't get on this prestigious list.

Which Pirates pitchers have recorded 200+ K in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

The answers above can help lower your rarity score, as it's likely that most people aren't going to remember that Oliver Perez did this, since he eventually became a reliever.