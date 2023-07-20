Which Pirates players with 3000+ career plate appearances have had .300+ average? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

Today's edition of the popular daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players with a .300+ batting average in over 3000 plate appearances and players who have played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 20 edition of the game:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a batting average of over .300 in over 3000 plate appearances, while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thus, the correct answer to the corresponding grid would be the name of a Pirates player who has a batting average of over .300 in over 3000 plate appearances.

While there are several Pirates players who have achieved the feat, one of the most recent players to do so is Manny Mota. The Dominican outfielder played for the Pirates from 1963 to 1968, and ended his career with a .304 batting average. After his playing career, he worked as a coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers until 2013.

Other names that would also be a correct answer to the grid include Honus Wagner, Roberto Clemente, and Moises Alou.

Other Pittsburgh Pirates players who have a .300+ batting average in over 3000 plate appearances in the MLB

There are total of 43 Pittsburgh Pirates players who achieved a .300+ batting average over their MLB careers.

Honus Wagner is a Pirates legend who played for them from 1900 to 1917. He made over 10,000 plate appearances ending his career with a .328 batting average. He is considered one of the greatest hitters in the history of the franchise.

Moises Alou is another player who made over 300 plate appearances and had a career batting average of .303.

