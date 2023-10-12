Which Pirates players have also played for the Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become the talk of the town in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for errors.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one choice to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score daily.

One grid on the Oct. 12 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Pittsburgh Pirates player has also played for the Los Angeles Angels. Interestingly, there are 76 players you can choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is David Freese.

Freese had a two-year sojourn with the Angels from 2014 to 2015. He hit 24 home runs in 255 games for the Los Angeles side.

Freese spent just under three seasons with the Pirates from 2016 to 2018. The baseman hit 32 home runs in 365 games for the Pittsburgh outfit.

In 2011, Freese played a critical role in the World Series triumph for the St. Louis Cardinals. He also won the World Series MVP award.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 12: Other Pirates players who have also played for the Angels

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 12

Matt Joyce

Joyce played one season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2015. He featured in 93 games and hit five home runs for them.

In 2016, Joyce joined the Pittsburgh Pirates for one season. He made 140 appearances for them and hit 13 home runs.

JB Shuck

Shuck spent two seasons with the Angels from 2013 to 2014. He hit four home runs in 151 games for the Los Angeles outfit.

In 2019, Shuck had a brief stint with the Pirates and played in 27 games for them.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the second row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.