Which Pirates players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 23

Every single day, fans of all stripes look forward to the Immaculate Grid. The daily puzzle keeps fans on their toes by producing daily challenges to test the limits of baseball knowledge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes complete with 3 hints lined up on the x-axis, and another three on the y-axis. It is then up to users to take the various clues into account to populate the squares with names of relevant stars.

On August 23, the Immaculate Grid asked which players have appeared as members of the Cincinnati Reds as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates. Today, we will be taking a look at some names who have found themselves on both sides of this NL Central divisional rivalry.

Players who have played for the Pirates and Reds | MLB Immaculate Grid August 23

Todd Frazier hit .273/.331/.498 with 19 home runs and 67 RBIs with the 2012 Cincinnati Reds. The stats were good enough for third-place Rookie of the Year finish. Frazier hit 64 home runs between 2014 and 2015, earning him an All-Star nod in both years and paving the way for a late 2015 trade to the Chicago White Sox. Frazier signed a minor league deal with the Pirates in 2021, but was released into retirement after only 13 appearances.

Vince DiMaggio, the younger brother of New York Yankees icon Joe, also played for both teams. Although the center fielder led the MLB in strikeouts for four straight seasons in the 1940s, he earned two All-Star appearances, as well as MVP considerations during his days with the Pirates. His claim to the Reds is made viable by virtue of the eight games he played with the team in 1939.

Marlon Byrd hit a three-run home run in his first-ever at-bat with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013. The former All-Star was on the seventh team of his career, and was witnessing his stats declining. He spent a brief period with the Reds in 2015, and was named the MLB Player of the Month for May of that year, after posting a .342 average alongside six home runs and 14 RBIs.

Current New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey also appeared for both sides. In 1999, his first full MLB season, the 6-foot-4 first baseman connected for 25 home runs and 99 RBIs, all while maintaining a .332 batting average for the Cincinnati Reds. Casey, who would hit over .300 for six of his twelve MLB seasons, was traded to the Pirates midway through 2006, ending his seven-year stint in Cincinnati.