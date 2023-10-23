Which Pirates players are born outside the USA? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 23

The MLB Immaculate Grid released its 204th puzzle on Monday, Oct. 23. The daily internet game expects players to brainstorm answers to complete a 3x3 grid.

The catch is that there's no room for error while entering your answers in the grid. As the game is refreshed daily, players can have an immaculate score every day.

On Monday, one grid requires fans to guess which Pittsburgh Pirates player was born outside the USA. One player who ticks both categories is Starling Marte.

Marte was born on Oct. 9, 1988, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He made his MLB debut with the Pirates and played with the franchise for eight seasons.

Marte, who currently plies his trade with the New York Mets, is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. In 2021, he led the MLB with 47 stolen bases.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for Oct. 23: Other Pirates players who are born outside the USA

Gregory Polanco

Polanco was born on Sept. 14, 1991, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates for nine seasons from 2014 to 2021 and racked up 96 home runs, 362 RBIs and 98 stolen bases during his time with them.

Polanco currently plies his trade with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Humberto Cota

Cota was born on Feb. 7, 1979, in San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico. He made his MLB debut with the Pirates and played with them for seven seasons from 2001 to 2007.

During his time with Pittsburgh, Cota recorded 12 home runs and 61 RBIs. He finished with a batting average of .233 in his MLB career.

Fans can choose any of the above players to fill the slot on the second row of the third column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.