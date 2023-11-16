Which pitcher has won Cy Young in both leagues? Examining the elite list of pitchers after Blake Snell's accolade

The Cy Young Award winners are presented with plaques that read "The Outstanding American League Pitcher" or "The Outstanding National League Pitcher."

There aren't many pitchers in Major League Baseball history who have both plaques. Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres will have one of each on his wall. Snell was named the 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner, five years after winning the 2018 American League Cy Young Award while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2x @officialBBWAA Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell just joined some ELITE company - MLBNetwork - MLBNetwork

Expand Tweet

The 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner is Blake Snell! - MLB

This season, the 30-year-old finished 14-9 with 234 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA. 2018 saw Snell go 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA and 221 strikeouts while pitching for the Rays.

List of pitchers who have taken home the Cy Young Award in both leagues

There have been seven pitchers in major league history to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues. These are the remaining six pitchers, excluding Blake Snell, who won the award in both leagues:

Scherzer is a right-handed starting pitcher who has been an eight-time member of the MLB All-Star team. He was the Detroit Tigers' AL Cy Young winner in 2013 and the Washington Nationals' NL Cy Young winner in 2016.

Former pitcher Roy Halladay was named the AL Cy Young for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2003 and the NL Cy Young for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010.

Former pitcher Roger Clemens played in Major League Baseball for 24 seasons. In 1986, he won the AL Cy Young Award with the Boston Red Sox and the NL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2004.

Randy Johnson was an MLB player for 22 seasons and a Cy Young Award winner for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999 and the Seattle Mariners in 1995

Pedro Martinez was a Montreal Expos pitcher who won the NL Cy Young Award from 1992 to 2009. He won the AL Cy Young Award for the Boston Red Sox in 1999.

From 1962 to 1983, Gaylord Perry pitched for eight different clubs, becoming one of the most successful and resilient pitchers in history. He was the San Diego Padres' 1978 NL Cy Young winner and the Cleveland Indians' 1972 AL Cy Young winner.