Which pitchers with 300+ saves in their careers are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers | July 24

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 24th involves a cross between two attributes: Hall of Famer and overall career pitching.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid contains "Hall of Fame" in the third column and the statistic "300+ career saves in pitching" in the third row. Thus, players of the game have to guess the names of pitchers part of the 300-save club who have been elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

A "save" is awarded to a relief pitcher if they successfully preserve their team's lead under specific circumstances. This includes pitching at least three innings, entering the game with a lead of no more than three runs and pitching at least one inning, or even coming in with the tying run in the on-deck circle, at the plate, or on the bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the most popular answers would be Mariano Rivera. The former Yankee has been one of the most prolific pitchers in MLB history. He spent 19 years with the Yanks, where he won the World Series five times. He was named the 1999 World Series MVP and ALCS MVP in 2003, along with 13 All-Star selections, and made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame with a unanimous vote, a record that still stands.

With him coming off the bullpen, New York were assured to have a win as Rivera garnered 652 saves, an MLB record. He also holds the record for most games finished with 952. With a stellar 82-60 record as a reliever, his career ERA was 2.21 with a 1.00 WHIP.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 24: Other Hall of Famers with 300+ saves

Another relief pitcher who made it to Cooperstown because of some sensational work in the latter stages of the game was Trevor Hoffman. Primarily with the Padres, Hoffman amassed 601 saves and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018 with a 79.9% on his third ballot.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!