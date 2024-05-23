Which pitchers have given up the most home runs to Aaron Judge? A closer look at the slugging exploits of the Yankees captain

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has long terrorized opposing pitchers. He has been one of the best hitters in the game since stepping inside the chalk as a rookie in 2016.

There are not many arms that Judge has not taken deep. According to Baseball Almanac, he has hit a home run off of 210 different pitchers during his career, and that number will grow.

However, our focus is on which pitchers have given up the most home runs to the five-time All-Star. Coming in at the top spot is Taijuan Walker, who has given up four home runs in just six games.

However, Walker is not the only arm that has given up four home runs to the Yanks captain. Coming in next is his current teammate, Marcus Stroman, who has given up four in nine games.

Which two other pitchers have given up four home runs to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge?

Two other arms join Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman on this list. Coming in next is Tyler Wells, who gave up four to Aaron Judge in 11 games.

Last but not least is Kevin Gausman. He gave up four home runs to Judge so far in 16 games, giving him an edge over the rest of the arms here.

Some other names could join this list shortly as there are seven pitchers who have given up three home runs to Judge. Included in this list are Dean Kremer, Robbie Ray, and Colin Poche.

It will be interesting to see where this list stands when Judge's career is all said and done. He is one of the game's best hitters and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. Can he reach Duke Snider's record of 19 home runs off Robin Roberts?

