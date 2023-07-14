Which Pittsburgh Pirates are in the Baseball Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 14 edition is now out. Today’s grid showcases the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first vertical grid, while the Hall of Fame is placed in the third row.

Therefore, the correct answer to this cross-section will be the names of players who have played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and are in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Numerous Pirates players are in the Baseball Hall of Fame. One such Pirates player who is a Hall of Famer is Bert Blyeleven.

The two-time All-Star is also a two-time MLB World Series champion. Despite not being appreciated enough during his career, he eventually got inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011, which was his second last year of eligibility.

At the age of 19, he made his debut with the Minnesota Twins. His first World Series win came with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1979. During his second stint with the Twins, he won his second World Series championship with them.

He is the first Dutch-born player who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is a pitching coach for the Netherlands national baseball team and has done so in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classics. He was a color analyst for Minnesota Twins television broadcasts from 1996 to 2020.

Other Pittsburgh Pirates MLB players who have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Hall of Famer Rich Gossage is introduced at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2016 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Some other Pirates players who are in the Baseball Hall of Fame are Rich Gossage, Deacon White, Bill Mazeroski, Jim Bunning, and Ned Hanlon.

Another Pirates MLB player who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame is Rich Gossage. He had a 22-season-long baseball career that lasted from 1972 to 1994. He pitched for nine different teams during his career some of them being Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.

In 1980, he finished third in AL voting for both the MVP Award and Cy Young Award while the Yankees won a division title.

He won nine All-Star nominations and a World Series title. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. Currently, he works in broadcasting.

