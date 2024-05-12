Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 12, 2024

Another edition of MLB Immaculate Grid intrigued fans with a series of interesting queries for baseball enthusiasts. We have all the answers covered for today's edition for ardent players of the game.

Which player has played for the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers?

Former two-time All-Star Richie Sexson is the most popular name among the players for this query. Nelson Cruz is one of the other prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played in left field for the Seattle Mariners?

Jay Buhner is one of the players to have played the position for the Seattle Mariners. Seattle Mariners icon and former MVP Ichiro Suzuki is one of the most popular names to have played the role for the team.

Which Hall of Famer has played for the Seattle Mariners?

Seattle Mariners fan-favorite Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the most obvious picks for this query. Adrián Beltré, Rickey Henderson, and Randy Johnsons are among the other Hall of Famers to have represented the Mariners.

Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers?

Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes becomes the latest entrant to this list after his coveted move to the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. The three-time All-Star had a stellar career with the Milwaukee Brewers after his MLB debut in 2018.

Which player has played in left field for the Baltimore Orioles?

Three-time All-Star Brady Anderson is among the players to have played the position for the Orioles during his MLB tenure. Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is one of the most popular names to have played the role for the team.

Which Hall of Famer has played for the Baltimore Orioles?

The first ballot of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is the most popular pick among the players for this query. Roberto Alomar, Luis Aparicio, and Harold Baines are some other prominent names eligible for this query.

Which player has played as a catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers?

World Series winner William Contreras is among the current crop of players to have played the position for the Brewers. The All-Star catcher started his MLB journey with the Atlanta Braves before moving to Milwaukee.

Which catcher has played in left field?

Hall of Famer and MLB legend Yogi Berra is one of the most obvious picks for this puzzle. The ten-time World Series winner played in this role during his iconic stint with the New York Yankees.

