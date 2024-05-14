Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 14, 2024

Today's edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid features some current stars with several nostalgic names of the game. While ardent players of the game rack their brains to get past the intriguing queries, we have all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres?

Blake Snell is one of the most obvious picks for this query after his offseason move to the San Francisco Giants was one of the biggest signings of the season. The reigning Cy Young winner started his MLB journey with the Tampa Bay Rays before spending three seasons with the San Diego Padres.

Which player has played for the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres?

Veteran free agent Wil Myers is the most popular pick among players for this query. The former Rookie of the Year spent eight years with the San Diego Padres preceded by a brief stint with the Rays in 2023.

Which San Diego Padres player has played in the outfield?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and San Diego Padres icon Tony Gwynn is the most obvious choice for this query. The iconic rightfielder played his entire 20-year-long career in San Diego.

Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants?

Former Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria is one of the most popular picks for this query. The three-time All-Star, who is a free agent, started his MLB journey with the Tampa Bay Rays and spent 10 years with the team before joining the Giants.

Which player has played for the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants?

Veteran World Series winner Johnny Cueto is the most popular pick among the players for this query. Currently with the Texas Rangers minor league team, the two-time All-Star started his MLB career in Cincinnati before moving to San Francisco.

Which San Francisco Giants player has played in the outfield?

One of the greatest outfielders of all time, Barry Bonds features as one of the choices for this query. The seven-time MVP spent over a decade with the Giants, breaking several records during an illustrious MLB career.

Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees?

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams during his career. The 12-time All-Star clinched the 1996 World Series with the Yankees before spending the remainder of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Which player has played for the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees?

Veteran Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Aroldis Chapman is one of the options for this query due to his allegiance with the Yankees and the Reds. The seven-time All-Star rose to prominence after starting his journey with the Reds. He spent six years with the team before switching to the New York club.

Which New York Yankees player has played in the outfield?

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is arguably the easiest pick of the lot for today's puzzle. The former Rookie of the Year is one of the most fearsome hitters in the league, and his home run record in the MVP-winning campaign in 2022 speaks volumes of his abilities.

