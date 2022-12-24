Which player has the most World Series rings in MLB History?

For an MLB player, winning the World Series is the pinnacle of any successful career. Some players are lucky enough to win the World Series in their first season, while others compete for decades without glory.

Winning one World Series in your career is a terrific feat. It requires winning series against at least three other teams. That's why players understand the significance of the Fall Classic and compete for their entire careers for a chance to win.

Winning it once is great, but what about players who have won several championships? The most recent MLB player to have four or more world titles was third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval won the World Series three times with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014. After his departure from the Giants, he won the World Series once more as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

"I love Aaron Judge, but Derek Jeter had 4 rings by the time he was Judge's current age. Jeets was a once-in-a-lifetime GOAT."

"I love Aaron Judge, but Derek Jeter had 4 rings by the time he was Judge’s current age. Jeets was a once-in-a-lifetime GOAT." - @ MLB

But modern MLB players with three or more World Series wins are exceptionally rare. Apart from Sandoval, the most players to win four or more World Series rings are those who played for the New York Yankees in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Derek Jeter, Andy Petite, and Mariano Rivera all won rings with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009. This group marks the closest thing we have had to a dynasty in modern baseball.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Yogi Berra tags out Granny Hammer in Game 3 of the 1950 World Series, October 6, 1950. Yogi Berra tags out Granny Hammer in Game 3 of the 1950 World Series, October 6, 1950. https://t.co/d4K4HEynz5

"Yogi Berra tags out Granny Hammer in Game 3 of the 1950 World Series, October 6, 1950." - @ Baseball in Pics

Of course, the Yankees are the team with the most wins, therefore it only makes sense that the player with the most rings would likely be a Yankee. Catcher Yogi Berra holds the MLB record for the most rings, with ten of them won between 1947 and 1962. Berra carried the torch of the "Murderers Row" New York Yankees team who had featured players like Joe DiMaggio and Babe Ruth a generation before.

MLB players with multiple rings are becoming less common

Although getting a pair of rings happens occasionally, obtaining four or more rings is just not common for anyone. This is due to an ever-increasing level of competition in the league. The closest thing we might have right now is the Houston Astros, who have won the Fall Classic in two out of the past six seasons.

