Which players with 2000+ career hits also have a 40+ WAR career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28 

The Oct. 28 MLB Immaculate Grid is all about milestones and statistics. Not a single team has been featured on this edition.

One of today’s intersections pairs two career milestones - ‘2000+ career hits,’ and ‘40+ WAR career.’

Therefore, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has maintained a 40+ WAR career, while also having 2000 or more career hits.

Some answers may seem quite obvious. Although, if you are struggling to recall anyone, fear not! You are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28: Which players with 2000+ career hits also have a 40+ WAR career?

One of the first names that spring to mind for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is none other than Derek Jeter. ‘The Captain’ finished his Hall of Fame career with 3,465 hits to his name. His 72.4 career WAR ranks 10th all-time among all shortstops.

Baseball icon Pete Rose also qualifies for this intersection. Rose amassed 4,256 hits and a 79.6 WAR during his extraordinary career.

‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz is yet another excellent shout here. The first-ballot Hall of Famer compiled 2,472 hits and a 55.3 WAR over the course of his legendary career.

If you are thinking about Alex Rodriguez, you are absolutely right. A-Rod has 3,115 career hits to his name. His 117.5 career WAR ranks 16th all-time. Quite extraordinary indeed, when you think of the company he is up against - the likes of Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, etc.

Speaking of them, all three baseball icons are valid answers as well. Ruth has 2,873 career hits and a 182.6 career WAR. In comparison, Bonds has 2,935 career hits and a 162.8 career WAR, while Aaron has 3,771 hits and a 143.0 career WAR.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.