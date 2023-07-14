Which players with a .300+ avg in a season are in the Hall of Fame MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 14 edition is now out. Today’s grid showcases a .300+ average season batting in the third vertical grid, while the Hall of Fame is placed in the third row.

Therefore, the correct answer to this cross-section will be the names of players with a .300+ batting average in a season who are also in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Many players have achieved this feat in their careers. One of them being Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter's has a long list of awards and accolades to his name. He has bagged 14 All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger Awards, five Gold Glove Awards, two Hand Aaron awards and a Roberto Clemente Award.

He was the 28th player to reach 3,000 hits. He ended his career ranking sixth in MLB history in career hits and first among shortstops.

Jeter batted .361 in the 1996 postseason, thereby leading the Yankees offensively. In 1998, Derek Jeter was selected for his first All-Star Game. In that year’s regular season, he batted .324 with a league-leading 127 runs, 19 home runs, and 84 RBI.

Across 12 different seasons, Jeter aimed for .300 or better, and ended up surpassing all expectations.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. He received the second-highest percentage of votes in MLB history, only second to his former teammate Mariano Rivera.

Other MLB players who have a batting average of .300+ in a season and are in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz is honored at Fenway Park following his weekend induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 26, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Some other players who have a batting average of .300+ in a season and are in the Baseball Hall of Fame are David Ortiz, Ken Griffey Jr., Jeff Bagwell, Larry Walker, Roberto Alomar and Chipper Jones.

Another player with a .300+ batting average in a season who is in the Hall of Fame is David Ortiz. He registered 10 seasons each with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs, and batted .300 or better seven times during his MLB career.

Ortiz has 10 All-Star appearances to his name, is a three-time World Series Champion and the 2013 World Series MVP. He also has seven Silver Slugger awards to his name.

In 2022, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

