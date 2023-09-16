Which players with 3000+ career hits have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

The recent MLB Immaculate Grid surfaced on Saturday, September 16. The 3x3 grid puts up 9 interesting questions from the league for the fans. One of the questions that intrigued fans was players that have a 3000+ hits career along with 200+ hits in a season.

Unfortunately, there are only a few players that have managed to get their name on this list. Hence, guessing for this question might take a strong MLB knowledge. Fret not, we have the list of all those 28 players who hold this record and some of them are listed below.

Miguel Cabrera

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is the only Venezuelan player who holds the record for 3000+ hits and 500+ home runs in his career. Along with 27 other players he has hit 200+ hits in a season along with accomplishing 3000+ hits in his career. Nicknamed 'Miggy', Cabrera has a .307 batting average and has 510 home runs to his name.

Adrián Beltré

Former Dominican third baseman had his career with several clubs including the Dodgers, Mariners and Red Sox. Beltré has 3166 hits in his career, exceeding the 3000 hits mark and has 477 home runs to him. Throughout his career he had a batting average of .286, and has his name in the list of players with 3000+ career hits have 200+ hits in a season.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16: Other players with 3000+ career hits have 200+ hits in a season

Along with Cabrera and Beltré, as mentioned earlier, there have been a few players who have the privilege to be on this list. Not many players complete 3000+ hits in their career, and among those few players we have listed down some for you.

Ty Cobb

Eddie Collins

George Brett

Wade Boggs

Henry Aaron