Which players with 3000+ career hits have 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

The latest MLB Immaculate Grid made its appearance on Saturday, September 16. Among the 9 trivial questions, one question sought out players with 3000+ hits in their career along with a season where they hit 40+ home runs.

As we have already seen in the past there are too many players that qualify for different scenarios under the grid questions, unlike those we only have 8 exceptional players who have achieved both, 3000+ hits and a 40+ HR season.

Henry Aaron

Henry Aaron a.k.a. the 'Hammerin Hank' played for Milwaukee in the early 50s. He was an outfielder in Milwaukee when the club was known as Milwaukee Braves. The prodigy put up 755 homers in his career and had a .305 batting average.

Alex Rodriguez

A-rod, one of the best baseball players has accomplished this feat in his baseball career. With a .295 batting average, Alex Rodriguez has 696 homers to his name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16: Other players with 3000+ career hits that have 40+ HR in a season

The players that are on the list of having 3000+ hits along with a 40+ home run season can be counted on fingers. The list is so short that it can easily be remembered. Apart from Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and Milwaukee Braves sensation Henry Aaron, we also have legendary Venezuelan batter Miguel Cabrera who happens to be on this list. The rest of the five names are mentioned below.

Albert Pujols

Rafael Palmeiro

Miguel Cabrera

Willie Mays

Adrián Beltré