Which players have 3000+ hits and also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31

The final square of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is one for statheads. It requires you to name a MVP-winning player with 3000+ career hits.

Run by Baseball Reference, a new Immaculate Grid puzzle comes out every day. Featuring a 3 x 3 grid, players are provided with team names and sometimes, a statistic or two.The objective of the puzzle is to populate each square with a player who has either played for both teams or satisfied the mentioned milestones.

This particular square in question may seem a bit tricky, but there are quite a few good answers to choose from. A total of 19 players have both accolades to their name.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 31: Which players have 3000+ hits and also won MVP?

The first name that comes to mind is the legendary Albert Pujols. He joined the 3000-hit club in 2018 while with the Los Angeles Angels and has won the NL MVP award three times (2005, 2008 and 2009).

Speaking of baseball legends, Pete Rose also satisfies the two conditions. He notched his 3000th hit while with the Philadelphia Phillies, against the erstwhile Montreal Expos in 1980. He also won the NL MVP title in 1973.

And of course, how can you not talk about the 3000-hit club without mentioning A-Rod? Alex Rodriguez achieved the milestone in style by homering against the Tigers in his penultimate season.

The New York Yankees legend is an excellent shout for this particular square of today's MLB Immaculate Grid, having also won the AL MVP award on three occasions (2003, 2005 and 2007).

Other possible answers include:

Henry Aaron

George Brett

Miguel Cabrera

Rod Carew

Roberto Clemente

Ty Cobb

Eddie Collins

Rickey Henderson

Willie Mays

Stan Musial

Cal Ripken Jr.

Tris Speaker

Ichiro Suzuki

Paul Waner

Carl Yastrzemski

Robin Yount