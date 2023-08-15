Which players with 3000+ hits in their career have also won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The August 15 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection between the landmark ‘3000+ career hits’ and the Silver Slugger Award.
Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player who has collected 3000 hits or more in their career and also won the prestigious accolade.
"Immaculate Grid 135 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid
The answers to choose from are limited, but a few of them are quite obvious. In total, 18 players in history have satisfied both criteria.
Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15: Which players with 3000+ hits in their career have also won Silver Slugger?
Derek Jeter is the first name that comes to mind, and the most obvious answer for this particular intersection.
‘The Captain’ registered 3,465 hits during his legendary career while also winning the Silver Slugger Award on five occasions, four of them being back-to-back between 2006 and 2009.
It's very difficult mention Jeter without thinking about Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod amassed 3,115 career hits and won the Silver Slugger Award an astonishing 10 times.
Albert Pujols is another excellent shout for this intersection. Pujols accumulated 3,384 hits and six Silver Slugger titles over his two decade-long Hall of Fame-worthy career.
Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:
- Adrián Beltré
- Craig Biggio
- Wade Boggs
- George Brett
- Miguel Cabrera
- Tony Gwynn
- Rickey Henderson
- Paul Molitor
- Eddie Murray
- Rafael Palmeiro
- Cal Ripken Jr.
- Pete Rose
- Ichiro Suzuki
- Dave Winfield
- Robin Yount
Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database which can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.