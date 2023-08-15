Which players with 3000+ hits in their career have also won Silver Slugger? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15

The August 15 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection between the landmark ‘3000+ career hits’ and the Silver Slugger Award.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player who has collected 3000 hits or more in their career and also won the prestigious accolade.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 135 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

The answers to choose from are limited, but a few of them are quite obvious. In total, 18 players in history have satisfied both criteria.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 15: Which players with 3000+ hits in their career have also won Silver Slugger?

Derek Jeter is the first name that comes to mind, and the most obvious answer for this particular intersection.

‘The Captain’ registered 3,465 hits during his legendary career while also winning the Silver Slugger Award on five occasions, four of them being back-to-back between 2006 and 2009.

Derek Jeter's 3,465 career hits remain a New York Yankees franchise record

It's very difficult mention Jeter without thinking about Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod amassed 3,115 career hits and won the Silver Slugger Award an astonishing 10 times.

Albert Pujols is another excellent shout for this intersection. Pujols accumulated 3,384 hits and six Silver Slugger titles over his two decade-long Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Adrián Beltré

Craig Biggio

Wade Boggs

George Brett

Miguel Cabrera

Tony Gwynn

Rickey Henderson

Paul Molitor

Eddie Murray

Rafael Palmeiro

Cal Ripken Jr.

Pete Rose

Ichiro Suzuki

Dave Winfield

Robin Yount

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database which can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.