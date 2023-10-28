Which players with a 40+ HR season also have a 40+ WAR career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28

The Oct. 28 MLB Immaculate Grid is all about milestones and statistics. Not a single team has been featured on this edition.

One of today’s intersections pairs two career milestones - ‘40+ HR season,’ and ‘40+ WAR career.’

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 209 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Therefore, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has maintained a 40+ WAR career, while also having one campaign with 40 home runs or more in their resume.

83 players in total satisfy the two conditions. If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 28: Which players with a 40+ HR season also have a 40+ WAR career?

One of the first names that spring to mind for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Barry Bonds.

The seven-time National League MVP has an astonishing eight 40+ HR seasons to his name. He finished his career with an unbelievable 162.7 WAR - the fourth highest of all-time.

Who has the highest, you ask? It may come as no surprise, but that honor goes to the legendary Babe Ruth. He has 11 40+ HR seasons to his name, and a staggering 183.1 career WAR.

While those two answers may seem obvious, there’s one name that won’t cross your mind as easily for this intersection. That man is Josh Donaldson.

The Milwaukee Brewers 3B, long before his struggles with the New York Yankees, used to be one of baseball’s most feared hitters. During his 2015 American League MVP-winning season, Donaldson launched 41 home runs.

His career WAR at the moment reads 46.8, making him eligible for this intersection. If you want a low rarity score, Donaldson should be your number one pick.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Henry Aaron

Dick Allen

Nolan Arenado

Jeff Bagwell

Ernie Banks

Albert Belle

Carlos Beltrán

Adrián Beltré

Johnny Bench

Lance Berkman

Ryan Braun

Ellis Burks

Miguel Cabrera

Roy Campanella

José Canseco

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.