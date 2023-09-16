Which players with a Gold Glove have 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

Administered by BaseballReference.com, MLB Immaculate Grid is an excellent way for fans of all ages to test their knowledge.

The 3 x 3 Grid game follows a fairly simple format. Each day, a new game drops. Users must take into account the six included clues to populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars.

On September 16, Immaculate Grid asked users to name Gold Glove winners who have recorded at least 100 RBIs in a season. Let's take a look at some top answers.

Players who have recorded 100 RBIs and won a Gold Glove in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid September 16

In 2008, Evan Longoria made his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays after being drafted in the first round two years prior. He dominated as an MLB freshman, hitting .272/.343/.531 with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award. The next season, Longoria hit 33 home runs and 113 RBIs, and was awarded with a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove for his play at third base.

Former Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki could teach a masterclass in fielding. In 2010, he hit .315/.381/.568 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs, and won a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove. The next season, he followed up his success with 30 home runs and 105 RBIs, finishing fifth in NL MVP voting and collecting another Gold Glove and Silver Slugger.

2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt won the honors for a reason. The Cardinals first baseman slashed .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs. While it was the fourth 100+ RBI season of his career, it was the first such season that he was not awarded with a Gold Glove. Goldschmidt's Gold Gloves came in 2013, 2015, and 2017, when he hit 125, 110, and 120 RBIs respectively.

During the Atlanta Braves' zenith in the 1990s, center fielder Andruw Jones was one of the hottest names in baseball. The Curacaoan won the outfield Gold Glove in every single season between 1998 and 2007. Over that period, Jones hit the 100-RBI marker four times.