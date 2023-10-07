Which players in the Hall of Fame have won the Rookie of the Year Award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a fan-favorite in recent weeks. The trivia game allows you to put your ball knowledge to the test with no room for mistakes.

It features a 3-by-3 grid with different categories, and players are given one guess to fill each square. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the chance to achieve an immaculate score every day.

One grid on the Oct. 7 edition of the game requires fans to guess which Hall of Famer has also won the Rookie of the Year award. Interestingly, there are 19 players to choose from.

One player who ticks both categories is New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Jeter won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1996. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Jeter played his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees. He earned 14 All-Star honors and helped them win five World Series titles.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for October 7: Other Hall of Famers who have won Rookie of the Year award

Scott Rolen

Rolen won the NL Rookie of the Year Award while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year in 2023.

Rolen earned seven All-Star honors during his career. He also won the World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007.

Carl Ripken Jr.

Ripken won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1982. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ripken played his entire 21-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles. He earned 19 All-Star honors and also helped them win the World Series title in 1983.

Fans can use any of the above-mentioned players to fill the slot on the third row of the first column in today's MLB Immaculate Grid.