Which players have played for both Angels and Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

On July 16, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs

John Lackey: Lackey was a rookie on the 2002 World Series-winning Los Angeles Angels and went on to play eight seasons with them. Lackey ended his career with two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, winning his third World Series title with them in 2016.

Bill Buckner: Buckner played seven and a half seasons with the Chicago Cubs, which included a batting title in 1980 and his lone All-Star selection in 1981. After his time with the Boston Red Sox, he played two seasons with the California Angels.

Jim Edmonds: Edmonds debuted with the California Angels in 1993 and played there for the remainder of the decade. It was there where he made his first All-Star Game in 1995. Much later in his career, Edmonds played part of the 2008 season with the Chicago Cubs.

Tommy La Stella: Infielder La Stella was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 when they won their history-making World Series. In 2019, he joined the Los Angeles Angels and made his first All-Star Game that year.

Fernando Rodney: Closer Rodney played for 11 franchises during his career. In 2010 and 2011, Rodney played for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2015, the Seattle Mariners traded Rodney to the Chicago Cubs.

Other players who have played for both Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs

Brendan Harris: A versatile infielder, Harris played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and the Chicago Cubs in 2004, providing solid defense and contributing offensively with his consistent bat.

His ability to play multiple positions made him a valuable asset to both teams, offering flexibility and depth.

Jake Jewell: A hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, Jewell showcased his talent with both the Los Angeles Angels (in 2018-19) and Chicago Cubs (in 2021). Known for his fastball and slider combination, he demonstrated his ability to generate strikeouts and contribute to the bullpen's success for both teams during his tenure.

Jon Jay: A seasoned outfielder, Jay brought his veteran presence to both the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and the Chicago Cubs in 2017. Known for his reliable glove in the outfield and consistent hitting, he provided stability and leadership, making him a valuable asset in their pursuit of success.

