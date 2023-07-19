Which players have played for both Blue Jays and Rays? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

On July 19, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays:

Eric Hinske: A valuable utility player, Hinske contributed to the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays with his power-hitting ability and defensive flexibility, earning accolades like the AL Rookie of the Year award during his stint with Toronto.

J.P. Howell: A reliable left-handed reliever, Howell made an impact for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, utilizing his deceptive delivery and effective breaking pitches to dominate left-handed hitters.

Edwin Jackson: Displaying a strong arm and durability, Jackson played a part in both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays rotations, showcasing occasional flashes of brilliance and earning a reputation as a no-hit gem in his career.

Dan Johnson: A clutch-hitting first baseman, Johnson became a memorable figure for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, delivering key home runs and memorable moments during his time with both franchises.

Mark Hendrickson: Transitioning from a professional basketball career, Hendrickson found success as a tall left-handed pitcher for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, using his height advantage to generate ground balls and solidify the rotations.

Other players who have played for both Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays

Gabe Gross: A versatile outfielder, Gross showcased his defensive prowess for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, providing a reliable glove and occasional power at the plate during his time with both teams.

Preston Guilmet: A right-handed relief pitcher, Guilmet contributed to the bullpens of both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, relying on his command and varied pitch arsenal to stifle opposing batters in crucial moments.

Mark Guthrie: As a crafty left-handed pitcher, Guthrie brought his veteran experience to both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, consistently delivering quality innings out of the bullpen and as a spot starter.

Juan Guzman: Known for his lively arm and impressive fastball, Guzman left a lasting impact on both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, helping Toronto secure World Series titles and displaying flashes of brilliance during his tenure with Tampa Bay.

Adeiny Hechavarría: A slick-fielding shortstop, Hechavarría showcased his defensive wizardry for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, earning a reputation for his exceptional glove work and timely hitting.

