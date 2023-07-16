Which players have played for both  Angels and Red Sox in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 16

On July 16, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle had players who have worn the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox uniforms in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players, testing participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox teams:

Fred Lynn: A talented outfielder, left an indelible mark on both the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox during his career. He played for the Red Sox from 1974-80. He was then traded to the then California Angels in 1981, where he played till 1984.

Doug Griffin: Griffin played for the Red Sox from 1971 to 1977 after being traded from the Angels, where he played 18 games in 1970.

Don Aase: Aase was a pitcher who played for the Angels from 1978 to 1984. He started his MLB career with the Red Sox in 1977.

Other players who have played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox teams

Josh Rutledge: Rutledge spent six months with the Angels and had two short stints with the Red Sox in 2015 and 2016.

Tony Conigliaro: Conigliaro began his career with the Red Sox in the 1960s, then played for the Angels in 1971 before returning to the Red Sox in 1975.

John Lackey: John Lackey played for the Los Angeles Angels in the major leagues from 2002 to 2009. He then joined the Boston Red Sox the next year. The high point of his Red Sox career was World Series title win in 2013. He was traded to St. Louis Cardinals in 2014.

