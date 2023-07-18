Which players have played for both Brewers and Marlins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 18 features the Milwaukee Brewers in the second column and the Miami Marlins in the third row. This means the daily trivia puzzle for today requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Trevor Hoffman. Hoffman began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins (then Florida Marlins).

He was traded mid-season to the San Diego Padres where he spent the majority of his career. He spent more than 15 years in San Diego Padres. He put a stop to his Major League career with the Milwaukee Brewers where he played in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Hoffman became the first major league player to hit the 500- and 600- save milestones. He led the all-time saves record from 2006 to 2011.

In 2018, he got inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is currently the senior advisor for baseball operations for the San Diego Padres.

Other MLB players who have played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins

Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he fouls a ball during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

Other players who wore the jersey for both teams are Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson, Craig Counsell, John Curtiss, Wes Helms, and Carlos Lee.

The Miami Marlins selected Christian Yelich in the first round of their 2010 MLB draft. In 2013 he debuted for the Marlins. His tenure with the Marlins lasted for five seasons.

He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017-18 off season in exchange for four players. In his first season with the Brewers, he won the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Yelich secured a Gold Glove Award in 2014. He amassed the Silver Slugger Award in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

