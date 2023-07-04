Which players have played for both Brewers and Red Sox in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 4 involves a cross-section between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Boston Red Sox. Here we take a look at the probable answers for fans to guess.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has struck a chord among fans who have praised the game for its interesting use of statistics. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic).

As the name suggests, each answer needs to be immaculate, leaving no room for error because of the grid system. Every day, the game refreshes and a new grid is unveiled to fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In today's grid, players have to guess the name of any of one player who has played for both Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers as a cross between the first row and second column.

One of the most recent players to have played for both teams is Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder spent the first eight years of his career with the Boston Red Sox before moving to Milwaukee in 2021 for a two-year, $24 million contract.

However, things didn't go as planned for Bradley as he had a league-lowest average of .163 for anyone with at least 324 plate appearances.

He made his way back to Boston as part of a trade deal and spent half a season there before being released as a free agent. Currently, he is signed to the Kansas City Royals organization which has designated him for assignment after a lackluster 2023.

Other players who have played for Brewers and Red Sox

Travis Shaw, the "Mayor of Ding Dong City", spent two spells each with the two franchises with a year at the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020 sandwiched in between.

Furthermore, Japanese pitching superstar Hideo Nomo too spent a year each at Boston and Milwaukee after his four-year stint with the LA Dodgers.

Poll : 0 votes