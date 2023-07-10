Which players have played for both Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 10

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 10 delivered yet another exhilarating challenge to baseball enthusiasts worldwide.

This beloved game has always found innovative ways to captivate fans, and today's puzzle took an intriguing twist by highlighting players who have proudly represented both the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

In a classic 3x3 grid format, participants were presented with nine opportunities to identify the intersecting players. To conquer this task, fans had to delve into their extensive knowledge of baseball history, meticulously examining team rosters and player careers.

This puzzle not only tests the mettle of baseball aficionados but also pays homage to the rich tapestry of players who have donned the jerseys of these iconic franchises.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Jim Perry: The right-handed pitcher played for the Cleveland Guardians from 1959 to 1971 and joined the Minnesota Twins from 1963 to 1973.

Graig Nettles: Known for his exceptional defense, Nettles played third base for the Cleveland Guardians from 1970 to 1972. He later joined the Minnesota Twins from 1987 to 1988.

Bert Blyleven: The Hall of Fame pitcher began his career with the Minnesota Twins from 1970 to 1976. He then played for Cleveland Guardians from 1981 to 1985 and again in 1986.

Rick Sutcliffe: Sutcliffe started his career with Cleveland Guardians from 1976 to 1981 and later played for the Minnesota Twins in 1984.

Julio Franco: The versatile infielder played for the Cleveland Guardians from 1983 to 1988. He returned to the team in 1996 before joining the Minnesota Twins in 2000.

Other players who have played for the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins

Division Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three

Corey Koskie: Koskie played third base for the Minnesota Twins from 1998 to 2004. He later joined the Cleveland Guardians in 2006.

Eddie Guardado: Guardado, a left-handed relief pitcher, spent most of his career with the Minnesota Twins from 1993 to 2003. He then joined the Cleveland Guardians in 2006.

Clete Thomas: The outfielder played for the Minnesota Twins in 2010 and 2013. He briefly joined the Cleveland Guardians in 2013.

Anthony Swarzak: Swarzak pitched for the Minnesota Twins from 2009 to 2014. He then joined the Cleveland Guardians in 2015.

Jason Kubel: Kubel played outfield and designated hitter for the Minnesota Twins from 2004 to 2011. He returned to the team in 2013 before joining the Cleveland Guardians in 2014.

