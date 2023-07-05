Which players have played for both Cubs and Mariners in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 05

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 5 has been revealed, which has sparked interest among baseball fans. This one-of-a-kind game has grown in popularity, enthralling fans with its daily challenges.

Today's grid focuses on players who have had the opportunity to play for both the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, participants are given nine chances to accurately fill in each intersection.

As the Chicago Cubs occupy the first column and the Seattle Mariners claim the second row, players must carefully analyze the player rosters of both teams to successfully complete the grid.

Fans are invited to test their understanding of baseball history and player movements with the MLB Immaculate Grid, which offers a delightful blend of trivia and puzzle-solving.

Participating in a fun and difficult activity gives enthusiasts a platform to share their enthusiasm and expertise.

A new grid is unveiled every day, providing a brand-new challenge and keeping players on the lookout for the next puzzle.

Here are some players who fit the criteria:

Glenallen Hill: Known for his power, Hill played outfield for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, showcasing his home run prowess in Chicago and Seattle.

Rick Wilkins: A reliable catcher for both teams, Wilkins provided solid defense and contributed offensively with his bat during his stints with the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

Bryan LaHair: LaHair showcased his hitting skills as a first baseman for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, leaving a lasting impression with his powerful swings and clutch performances.

Ronny Cedeno: Cedeno displayed his versatility in the infield, playing shortstop for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. He showcased his defensive prowess and occasional offensive contributions.

Jeff Fassero: As a left-handed pitcher, Fassero brought his talent to both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, proving to be a reliable starter and valuable member of the pitching staff for both teams.

Domingo Ramos: Ramos, an infielder, played for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, providing defensive stability and occasional offensive sparks during his time with the teams.

Jim Colborn: Colborn, a right-handed pitcher, graced both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners with his skills on the mound, displaying consistency and contributing to the success of each team.

Larry Cox: Cox served as a backup catcher for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, providing leadership and depth behind the plate during his tenure with the teams.

Mike Morgan: Morgan, a versatile right-handed pitcher, showcased his skills for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, contributing as both a starter and a reliever throughout his career.

Milton Bradley: Known for his talent and occasional controversies, Bradley played outfield for both the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners, displaying his offensive abilities while also facing challenges both on and off the field.

