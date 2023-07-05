Which players have played for both Guardians and Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 05

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 5 is here, and baseball enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. The popular game has captivated fans with its unique challenges, featuring players who have donned both the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners jerseys.

The puzzle is presented as a 3x3 grid, with the Guardians occupying the first column and the Mariners in the second row. Participants are given nine chances to correctly fill in each intersection in the grid. Every day brings a new grid, offering a fresh challenge for players to solve.

As they dive into the puzzle, fans must draw on their knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player transfers to determine which athletes have played for both teams.

The engaging game appeals to the analytical minds of baseball aficionados, who enjoy deciphering the connections between players and teams. It tests their ability to recognize the intricate web of player movements and careers across franchises.

As they work their way through the puzzle, participants experience the thrill of discovery and satisfaction of filling in each intersection correctly. Here's a list of a few players who played for both teams:

Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners

Carlos Santana: A versatile player who has played for both the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners, Santana brings power and consistency to the plate. Known for his strong on-base skills and ability to switch-hit, Santana is a valuable presence to any lineup.

Omar Vizquel: With his exceptional defensive skills and graceful fielding, Vizquel made a significant impact on both Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners. Regarded as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball history, Vizquel has had on-field contributions that have earned him numerous accolades.

Other players who have played for both Cleveland Guardians and Seattle MAriners

Mike Zunino: Known for his defensive prowess behind the plate, Zunino has showcased his skills for both the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners. Along with his solid glove work, Zunino has notable power, often delivering clutch hits.

Jose Mesa: A reliable relief pitcher for both the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners, Mesa had a successful career that spanned over two decades. With his strong arm and ability to close out games, Mesa was a valuable asset in the bullpen.

Michael Jackson: Michael Jackson, not to be confused with the late pop icon, had a brief stint with both the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners. A right-handed pitcher, Jackson displayed his skills on the mound in the major leagues.

