Which players have played for both Mariners and Marlins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 12

Given the growing popularity of the MLB Immaculate Grid, The Popular Puzzle, here are the correct answers for the grid's edition from July 12.

The final clue along the horizontal plane is the Miami Marlins, while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Seattle Mariners.

Thus, the correct answer for the corresponding grid is - Players who have played for the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.

Here's a list of a few players who have played for both the Marlins and the Mariners:

Jeff Nelson: A relief pitcher, Nelson played for the Mariners from 1992 to 1995 and again in 2001. He then joined the Marlins in 2003, making a brief appearance with the team.

Heathcliff Slocumb: Slocumb pitched for the Mariners in 1997 and then played for the Marlins in 2000 as a relief pitcher.

Willie Bloomquist: Bloomquist spent the majority of his career with the Mariners, playing for them from 2002 to 2008. He later joined the Marlins in 2014 for a brief stint.

Armando Benitez: Benitez served as a relief pitcher for the Mariners in 1999 before joining the Marlins from 2004 to 2005.

Jeff Conine: Conine played for the Marlins during two separate stints, from 1993 to 1997 and again from 2003 to 2005. He joined the Mariners in 2007, playing a single season with the team.

Other players who have played for both the Miami Marlins and the Seattle Mariners

MLB - Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

Ichiro Suzuki: Ichiro played for the Mariners from 2001 to 2012, becoming an iconic figure in Seattle. In 2017, he joined the Marlins for his final two seasons in the major leagues.

David Phelps: Phelps pitched for the Yankees and the Marlins before joining the Mariners in 2017. He played one MLB season with Seattle before being traded back to the Blue Jays.

Chris Hammond: Hammond pitched for the Marlins in 1993 and 1994 and later joined the Mariners in 2006 for a brief stint as a relief pitcher.

Yunesky Maya: Maya, a Cuban-born pitcher, played for the Marlins in 2014. He then signed a minor league deal with the Mariners in 2015 and made a few appearances for their Triple-A affiliate.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Saltalamacchia joined the Marlins in 2014, serving as their primary catcher. He was later traded to the Diamondbacks and then signed with the Mariners in 2015, playing a single MLB season with the team.

