Which players have played for both Marlins and Twins in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

The MLB Immaculate Grid has captivated fans with its unique blend of trivia and statistical prowess.

Today's grid for July 4 presents a challenge that requires participants to identify players who have donned both the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins jerseys during their illustrious careers.

As the game's name implies, the answers must be immaculate, leaving no room for error. The 3x3 grid demands precision and an astute understanding of the game's history.

It's a cross-section that merges two storied franchises and puts fans' knowledge to the test.

This particular immaculate challenge highlights the crossover between the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins, participants have to guess which players have played for both the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins in their careers as a cross between the first row and second column.

List of players who have played for both the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins in their careers

#1 Josh Willingham: Willingham played for the Miami Marlins from 2004 to 2008 before joining the Minnesota Twins from 2012 to 2014. He was known for his power-hitting and clutch performances.

#2 Johan Santana: Santana began his career with the Minnesota Twins and established himself as one of the premier pitchers in baseball. He later joined the Miami Marlins in 2020 for a brief stint before retiring.

#3 Nick Punto: Punto played for the Minnesota Twins from 2004 to 2010 and then joined the Miami Marlins in 2011. He was a versatile infielder known for his defensive prowess and timely hitting.

#4 Christian Guzman: Guzman spent the early part of his career with the Minnesota Twins from 1999 to 2004. He later played for the Miami Marlins in 2008 before ultimately returning to the Twins in 2010.

#5 Mike Redmond: Redmond was a catcher who played for the Miami Marlins from 1998 to 2004. He then joined the Minnesota Twins and played for them from 2005 to 2009. After retiring as a player, he became a coach and manager.

#6 Jeff Conine: Conine had two separate stints with the Miami Marlins, playing for them from 1993 to 1997 and again in 2003. In between, he spent a season with the Minnesota Twins in 1999.

#7 A.J. Burnett: Burnett pitched for the Miami Marlins from 1999 to 2005 and was a key part of their World Series championship team in 2003. He later joined the Minnesota Twins in 2009 for one season.

