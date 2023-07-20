Which players have played for both Mets and Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 20

The MLB Immaculate Grid for July 20 features the New York Mets in the second column and Pittsburgh Pirates in the second row. It means that the daily trivia puzzle for the day requires participants to identify players who have played for both teams.

Numerous players have represented both teams, one of them being Starling Marte, an outfielder for the New York Mets. He has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics.

On Jul. 26, 2012, Pirates promoted Marte to the Major League, with whom he made his debut. He won his first two Gold Glove awards while playing with the Pirates. Marte won his first All-Star Award in 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Jan. 27, 2020, the Pirates traded Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Aug. 31 that year, the Diamondbacks traded Marte to the Miami Marlins. On July 28, 2021, the Marlins traded Marte to the Oakland Athletics.

Marte penned a four-year contract with the New York Mets on Nov. 30, 2021 that amounted to $78 million. He won his second All-Star award with the Mets.

Other MLB players who have played for both New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates

Other players who have worn the jersey for both teams are Bobby Bonilla, Jason Bay, Pat Mahomes, Dock Ellis and Wally Backman.

Bobby Bonilla was signed out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985. After a brief tenure in Chicago, he returned to the Pirates. He hit .300/.351/.481 with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs during his rookie season in 1987.

From 1987 to 1991, Bonilla established himself as one of the league’s best players. He hit .287 with 113 home runs and 483 RBIs, leading the MLB in extra-base hits in 1990 and in doubles in 1991.

The New York Mets signed Bonilla in 1991 in a deal worth $29 million over five years. During 1992 to 1994, Bonilla was the highest paid player in the league with an annual contract value of $6.1 million.

During his 16-year long MLB career he appeared in six All-Star games and bagged three Silver Slugger Awards. He won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

