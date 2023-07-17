Which players have played for both Nationals and Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

The July 17 issue of the MLB Immaculate Grid is out. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are on the grid. So, the names of athletes who have represented both the Nationals and Astros will be the right response.

Over the years, many players have turned out for both teams. Let's have a look at some prominent ones:

Fernando Abad and the Washington Nationals agreed a minor league deal on Nov. 22, 2012.

Abad, a pitcher from the Dominican Republic, plays with the Colorado Rockies. He has previously played in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Matt Albers is a former baseball pitcher in the league. He has played for the Washington Nationals, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Albers was promoted to the big leagues by the Astros on July 20, 2006. He signed a $2.45 million one-year deal with a club option for 2015 on Dec. 16, 2013.

Richard Ankiel played as a pitcher and center fielder. He turned up for the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and New York Mets, and also spent a sizable amount of time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pedro Astacio is a former pitcher who played for the Houston Astros (2001), New York Mets (2002-2003), Boston Red Sox (2004), Texas Rangers (2005), San Diego Padres (2005) and Washington Nationals (2006).

He was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1992 to 1997. Astacio signed a deal with the Columbus Clippers, Nationals' Triple-A club, in 2007, but they dismissed him in May.

Other MLB players who have represented both Houston Astros and Washington Nationals

Brian Bixler played as a shortstop and outfielder. He has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. On Aug. 7, 2010, the Pirates traded Bixler to the Washington Nationals. After being put on waivers by the Nationals on November 3, 2011, the Astros later claimed Bixler.

Geoff Blum is a former infielder who played for the Montreal Expos, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks. He currently works as the TV color analyst for the Houston Astros.

