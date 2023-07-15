Which players have played for both Orioles and Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 15

Baseball fans, prepare to be immersed in the thrilling world of the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle. The puzzle for July 15 is about players who have donned the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals jerseys.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB. Let's have a look:

Mark Reynolds: Reynolds played for the Orioles in 2011 and 2012 before joining the Cardinals in 2013.

J.J. Hardy: Hardy was a member of the Orioles from 2011 to 2017, and he later played for the Cardinals in 2018.

Nelson Briles: Briles pitched for the Cardinals from 1965 to 1970 and also played for the Orioles in 1976.

Tito Landrum: Landrum had two stints with the Orioles, in 1983 and 1988. He also played for the Cardinals from 1982 to 1987.

Mike Boddicker: Boddicker pitched for the Orioles from 1980 to 1988 and turned up for the Cardinals in 1993

Other players who have played for Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals

Here are the names of some more players who have played for both the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals:

Reggie Sanders: Sanders played for the Cardinals in 2004 and joined the Orioles for the 2005 season.

Harold Baines: Baines played for the Orioles from 1993 to 1995 and later had a short stint with the Cardinals in 1997.

Milt Pappas: Pappas pitched for the Orioles from 1957 to 1965 and also turned up for the Cardinals in 1972.

Alejandro Freire: Freire played for the Cardinals in 2004 and later joined the Orioles in the year 2006.

Jay Payton: Payton played for the Orioles in 2009 and also had a brief stint with the Cardinals a year late, in 2010.

