Which players have played for both Padres and Athletics in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

While the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid continues to grow in popularity across the globe, here are the correct answers for the July 13 edition of the game.

The second clue along the horizontal plane is the San Diego Padres, while the second clue along the vertical plane is the Oakland Athletics.

Thus, the correct answer would be the name of a player who has played for both the Padres and the Athletics at some point in his career.

While there have been many players who have played for both teams in the history of the MLB, one of the more well-known names among them is Mark Kotsay.

Currently the manager of the Athletics, Kotsay played for three years with them and ended his playing career with the Padres in 2013. Since then, he has been a coach for both teams before being named the manager of the Oakland team in 2022.

Other names that would also be a correct answer for the grid include Huston Street, Rollie Fingers and Ron Gant.

Other players who have played for both the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics in the MLB

There have been numerous players in the MLB who have played for both teams in their careers.

One other name in that category is pitcher Huston Street. The All-Star pitcher started his major league career with the Oakland Athletics, winning the Rookie of the Year award. He then went on to play for the San Diego Padres for three years later in his career.

Legendary pitcher Rollie Fingers is a Hall of Famer and another player who has played for both teams. He started his career with the Athletics and spent eight years with them before joining the Padres later.

Other players who have played for both teams include Ron Gant, Gene Tenace and Rickey Henderson.

