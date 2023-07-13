Which players have played for both Padres and Giants in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid’s July 13 edition is now out. Today’s grid showcases the San Diego Padres in the second vertical grid, while the San Francisco Giants are placed in the third row.

Therefore, the correct answer to the first cross-section will be the names of players who have played for both the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. Numerous players have represented both teams. One such player who has represented both franchises is Jake Peavy.

Peavy made his Major League debut with the Padres on June 22, 2002. During the 2005 season, he was named the NL All Star.

During his tenure with the San Diego Padres, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award and also recorded the Pitching Triple Crown in the same year. He also won the Players Choice Award for Outstanding NL Pitcher.

After helping the Boston Red Sox win their World Series title, Peavy was traded to the San Francisco Giants where he won yet another World Series championship. He was named as the second starting pitcher following Don Gullet to have won two back-to-back World Series titles with two different teams, one in each league.

He batted and threw right-handed during his MLB career. He has also played in teams like Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Other MLB players who have played for both the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants

Retired Giants' pitcher Dave Dravecky throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of game three of the National League Championship series between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Pac Bell Park in San Francisco, California on October 12, 2002. The Cardinals won 5-4 cutting the Giant lead 2-1 for the series. (Photo by Matthew Stockman /Getty Images)

Jake Peavy is another player who has represented both teams. Other players in this list are Dave Dravecky, Shaun Anderson, Trevor Cahill, Joe Carter, Jose Cruz, and Ryan Klesko.

Another notable MLB player who has played for both teams is Dave Dravecky. He played for the San Diego Padres from 1982-87 and the San Francisco Giants from 1987-89.

He earned an All-Star selection with the Padres in 1983 and played in the World Series the next year.

Dravecky's career was cut short after a cancerous tumor in his left arm was detected in 1988. He underwent a surgery and returned to the mound for the Giants in 1989. However, soon after he broke his arm while throwing a pitch. The following season he retired from the game. His cancer resurfaced soon after which required his left arm to be amputated in 1991.

In his career after MLB, he became a motivational speaker and an author of two books.

