Which players have played for both Phillies and Blue Jays? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 25

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Here's a look at the correct answers to the July 25 edition of the game:

The second clue along the horizontal plane is the Philadelphia Phillies, while the first along the vertical plane is the Toronto Blue Jays. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a player who has played for both teams.

While there are several players who have played for both the Phillies and Blue Jays, one of the biggest names to do so recently is Roy Halladay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The MLB Hall of Famer started his career with the Blue Jays in 1998 and went on to join the Phillies in 2009. He's a two-time Cy Young winner who is a legend of both teams and has had his jersey retired at both franchises, too.

Other names that are correct answers to the grid include Mickey Mordanini, Scott Rolen and Jose Bautista.

Other players who have played for both Blue Jays and Phillies in MLB

Mickey Mordanini started in the MLB with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1990 and played most of his career for them. The second baseman was named an All-Star in 1995. After being traded in the second half of the 2000s, Mordanini ended his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Scott Rolen is another big name in recent years who has played for both teams. The Hall of Famer started his major league career 1996 in Philadelphia and went on to spend two years with the Blue Jays.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!