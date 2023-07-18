Which players have played for both Phillies and Mariners in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 18th puzzle is out and involves a cross between the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid contains the Seattle Mariners in the second row and the Philadelphia Phillies in the first column. So to answer the cross-section correctly, players have to guess the names of players who have both teams during their careers.

The Phillies were established in 1883 when they joined the National League seven years after its formation. They are eight-time pennant winners of the NL with two successful spells coming in the late 1970s and 2000s.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are the current NL pennant holders having reached the World Series last year but lost to the Houston Astros.

The Seattle Mariners are a fairly new organization having been established in 1971 as an extension team. They play in the American League West division but are yet to win any AL pennant or a World Series.

Over the years few players have gone on to play for both teams. This includes former pitcher Jamie Moyer who spent the majority of his 26-year career at the two clubs. The LHP played for eight different teams during that time but played for 10 years in Seattle before making the move to Philadelphia.

Moyer started off his career with the Chicago Cubs and after a few small spells with other clubs, he made his way to the Mariners in 1996. In 2006 he left the organization for the Phillies. He has since been added to the Mariners' Hall of Fame.

Other players who have played for both the Mariners and Phillies

Former batter Raul Ibanez who is considered a Mariners legend played three seasons with the Phillies. This three-year stint came after his second five-year stint in Seattle. Throughout his career, he notched up more than 300 home runs.

One of the more recent players to have donned jerseys of both teams is J.P. Crawford who has till now only played for the two clubs. He is currently with the Mariners having made his major league debut with the Phillies.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault