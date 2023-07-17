Which players have played for both Rangers and Astros in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 17

On July 17, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features a fascinating challenge, focusing on players who have donned both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros uniforms.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this puzzle demands keen identification of intersecting players, truly putting participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections to the test.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros:

Alan Bannister: Alan Bannister, an infielder, played for the Texas Rangers from 1981 to 1984 and the Houston Astros in 1985. Known for his versatility, he provided solid defense and a consistent bat during his time with both teams.

Floyd Bannister: Floyd Bannister, a left-handed pitcher, was a member of the Texas Rangers from 1988 to 1989 and the Houston Astros from 1991 to 1992. With his strong arm and effective repertoire, Bannister contributed to both teams' pitching rotations during his tenure.

Anthony Bass: Anthony Bass, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Houston Astros in 2014 and then joined the Texas Rangers in 2015. He showcased his ability to pitch in various roles, including as a starter and reliever, providing solid performances for both teams.

Buddy Bell: Buddy Bell, a third baseman, had two stints with the Texas Rangers from 1979 to 1985 and 1989 to 1998. He also briefly played for the Houston Astros in 1988. Bell was a reliable defender and a consistent hitter, becoming a fan favorite for both teams.

Carlos Beltrán: Carlos Beltrán, an outfielder, played for the Houston Astros in 2004 and the Texas Rangers in 2016. Known for his power and speed, Beltrán made significant contributions to both teams' lineups, showcasing his skills as a five-tool player.

Lance Berkman: Lance Berkman, an outfielder and first baseman, spent the majority of his career with the Houston Astros from 1999 to 2010. He later joined the Texas Rangers in 2013. Berkman was a consistent power hitter and provided a veteran presence in the clubhouse for both teams.

Other players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros

Travis Blackley: Travis Blackley, a left-handed pitcher, played for the Houston Astros in 2013 and the Texas Rangers in 2013-2014. He contributed as a reliever and spot starter for both teams, showcasing his ability to keep hitters off balance with his deceptive delivery.

Doug Brocail: Doug Brocail, a right-handed pitcher, had two stints with the Houston Astros from 1995 to 1996 and 2008 to 2009. He also played for the Texas Rangers in 2004. Brocail was a reliable reliever, providing stability and experience to the bullpen for both teams.

George Brunet: George Brunet, a left-handed pitcher, played for the Houston Astros from 1969 to 1970 and the Texas Rangers from 1972 to 1974. Brunet's crafty pitching style and durability made him a valuable asset to both teams' rotations during his time with them.

Ken Caminiti: Ken Caminiti, a third baseman, played for the Houston Astros from 1987 to 1994 and then joined the Texas Rangers in 2001. Known for his power and defensive skills, Caminiti was a key contributor to both teams, earning several accolades, including a National League MVP award with the Astros.

John Cangelosi: John Cangelosi, an outfielder, played for the Texas Rangers from 1986 to 1987 and the Houston Astros from 1990 to 1992. Cangelosi's speed and ability to get on base made him a valuable asset as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement for both teams.

