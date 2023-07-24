Which players have played for both Rays and Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

Players who have played for the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays are included in the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle on July 24. The daily internet puzzle, which is presented in a 3x3 grid, quizzes users on their knowledge of baseball lore, team rosters and player affiliations.

Tim Beckham is one of the players who has spent time with both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners. The former MLB infielder started his career with Tampa Bay, who picked him as the first overall choice in the 2008 MLB Draft. He shown extraordinary skill as a hitter and skilled infielder who could play shortstop, third base and second base.

Beckham also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves. On Jan. 10, 2019, he agreed a $1.75 million one-year deal with the Mariners.

MLB Immaculate Grid for July 24: More players who have played for Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners

Pitcher Matt Andriese plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before joining the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

The Padres sent Andriese to the Tampa Bay Rays on Jan. 22, 2014. Andriese and the Seattle Mariners agreed a big league deal on Aug. 22, 2021.

Picher Shawn Armstrong plays for the Tampa Bay Rays. He has also played for the Miami Marlins, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles. Armstrong was exchanged by the Indians for international bonus pool funds and sent to the Mariners on Dec. 13, 2017. Armstrong was transferred to the Tampa Bay Rays on Jul. 30, 2021 in return for money.

