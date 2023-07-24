Which players have played for both Red Sox and Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

On July 24, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who have played for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees:

Andrew Benintendi: The talented outfielder showcased his skills for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees before becoming a fan-favorite for his impressive defensive plays and hitting.

Juan Beniquez: Known for his defensive prowess and speed on the basepaths, Beniquez had productive stints with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Lou Berberet: This skilled catcher had stints with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, earning respect for his defensive abilities and handling of pitching staff.

Doug Bird: The pitched displayed his versatility and reliable arm out of the bullpen for both teams.

Richard Bleier: The left-handed pitcher showcased his talents for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, establishing himself as a dependable reliever.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 24: Other players who played for both Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees

Neal Ball: A versatile infielder who played for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Ball is best remembered for being the first player in MLB history to execute an unassisted triple play during his time with the Cleveland Naps.

Scott Bankhead: This right-handed pitcher showcased his talents for both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He was known for his solid control and reliable performances on the mound.

Willie Banks: The former pitcher had stints with both teams and was known for his powerful fastball and slider that kept batters on their toes.

Don Baylor: Renowned for his powerful hitting and leadership qualities, Baylor left a lasting impact on both MLB teams during his distinguished career.

Mark Bellhorn: This utility infielder contributed to both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, notably playing a key role in the Red Sox's historic 2004 World Series win.

