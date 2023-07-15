Which players have played for both Royals and Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 15

When the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle returns on July 15, baseball fans should get ready to rekindle their passion.

This edition of the popular game, featuring a 3*3 grid, has added an intriguing twist by focusing on players who have worn the uniforms of both the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals. Let's have a look at a few notable ones who have done so over the years:

Mark Grudzielanek: Grudzielanek played for the Royals from 2006 to 2008 and for the Cardinals in 2005.

Steve Balboni: Balboni played for the Royals from 1981 to 1988 and the Cardinals in 1990.

Jeff Suppan: Suppan turned up for the Royals from 1998 to 2002 and the Cardinals from 2004 to 2006.

David Aardsma: Aardsma played for the Royals in 2014 and the Cardinals in 2015.

Tony Graffanino: Graffanino played for the Royals in 1996 and 2007, and the Cardinals in 1996.

Other players who have played for the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals

Here are the names of a few more players who have turned up for the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals:

Coco Crisp: Crisp played for the Royals from 2009 to 2011 and the Cardinals in 2002.

Darrell Porter: Porter played for the Royals from 1977 to 1980 and the Cardinals between 1981 to 1985.

Todd Wellemeyer: Wellemeyer played for the Royals from 2004 to 2006 and the Cardinals from 2007 to 2009.

Joe Foy: Foy played for the Royals in 1969 and the Cardinals in 1972.

Terry Pendleton: Pendleton played for the Royals in 1998 and the Cardinals from 1984 to 1990.

