Which players have played for both Royals and Nationals in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle has once again ignited the fervor of baseball enthusiasts, as the upcoming July 9 puzzle brings a captivating twist.

This edition of the game spotlights players who have graced both the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals throughout their careers, presenting a tantalizing challenge for fans.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, participants must skillfully identify the intersecting players to conquer the puzzle.

This unique twist on the Immaculate Grid test demands a deep understanding of baseball history, team rosters, and the intricate web of player transfers. Enthusiasts will need to delve into their vast knowledge of past seasons, trades, and free-agent signings to fill in the nine gaps.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals.

Alcides Escobar: Escobar played for the Royals from 2011 to 2018, contributing to their World Series-winning season in 2015. He later joined the Nationals for the 2019 season.

Ben Zobrist: Zobrist had a brief stint with the Royals in 2015, playing a key role in their World Series triumph. He then joined the Nationals for the 2020 season.

Yuniesky Betancourt: Betancourt played for the Royals from 2005 to 2009 before returning to the team in 2012. In 2013, he briefly played for the Nationals.

Jamey Carroll: Carroll played for the Royals in 2009 and later joined the Nationals for the 2013 season.

Jerry Hairston Jr.: Hairston Jr. played for the Royals from 2001 to 2004. He then played for the Nationals in 2011, contributing to their playoff run.

Other players who have played for the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals

League Championship - Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals - Game Six

Jason Kendall: Kendall played for the Royals in 2010 and later joined the Nationals briefly in 2010 as well.

Danny Duffy: Duffy had a long and successful tenure with the Royals, joining the team in 2011. In 2021, he was traded to the Nationals.

Kelvin Herrera: Herrera was a key member of the Royals' bullpen during their championship years from 2014 to 2018. He later played for the Nationals in 2018.

Chris Young: Young played for the Royals from 2015 to 2017, helping them win the World Series in 2015. He then joined the Nationals in 2017.

Kurt Suzuki: Suzuki played for the Nationals from 2012 to 2013 and again from 2020 to 2021. In between, he played for the Royals in 2013.

