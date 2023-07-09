Which players have played for both Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 9 promises to ignite the excitement of baseball enthusiasts once again.

This beloved game continues to captivate fans with its unique challenges, and today's puzzle introduces a fascinating twist by focusing on players who have donned both the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals jerseys.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format with nine chances, this puzzle requires participants to meticulously identify the intersecting players. To conquer this task, fans must rely on their extensive knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and players.

There have been a few players who have played for both the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals teams.

Tanner Roark: Roark played for the Nationals from 2013 to 2018 before joining the Rangers in 2019.

Wilson Ramos: Ramos was a catcher for the Nationals from 2010 to 2016. He later played for the Rangers in 2020.

Ross Detwiler: Detwiler spent the majority of his career with the Nationals from 2007 to 2014. He then played for the Rangers in 2015 and 2016.

Cristian Guzmán: Guzmán played for the Rangers in 2009 and 2010 after spending several seasons with the Nationals from 2005 to 2008.

Josh Wilson: Wilson played for the Nationals in 2010 and later joined the Rangers in 2014.

Other players who have played for the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals teams

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers

Livan Hernandez: Hernandez pitched for the Rangers in 2002 and 2003. He had a previous stint with the Nationals from 2005 to 2006 and returned to the team in 2009 and 2011.

Sammy Sosa: Sosa played for the Rangers in 2007 after a storied career with the Chicago Cubs. He had a brief stint with the Nationals in 2005.

Scott Feldman: Feldman pitched for the Rangers from 2005 to 2012. He then joined the Nationals in 2014.

Justin Maxwell: Maxwell played for the Nationals from 2007 to 2012 before joining the Rangers in 2013.

Jerry Hairston Jr.: Hairston Jr. played for the Rangers from 2002 to 2003. He later joined the Nationals in 2011.

