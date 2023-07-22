Which players have played for both Tigers and Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 22

On July 22, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers:

Bryan Holaday: The catcher showcased his defensive skills and ability to handle pitchers for both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers. Known for his strong arm and game-calling abilities, he was a valuable backup behind the plate for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Holland: The left-handed pitcher made significant contributions to both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers with his deceptive deliveries and solid performances on the mound. Holland's ability to eat innings and deliver quality starts made him a key asset for both teams.

Willie Horton: The Tigers legend had a brief stint with the Texas Rangers. Known for his powerful bat and leadership qualities, Horton left an enduring impact on both franchises.

Frank Howard: The feared slugger played for both the Tigers and the Rangers during the later part of his illustrious career. While not at the peak of his power-hitting days, his experience and occasional home run prowess added depth to both lineups.

Bob Humphreys: A pitcher who played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, Humphreys displayed his skills on the mound for both teams, contributing as a reliable starter and effective reliever.

Other players who have played for both Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers

Shawn Hare: An outfielder who played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, Hare displayed flashes of power at the plate and decent speed on the basepath, contributing as a solid role player.

Bill Haselman: The versatile catcher showcased his defensive prowess and ability to handle pitching staffs while playing for the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. He was valued for his leadership behind the plate and clutch hitting.

Mike Henneman: The reliable closer earned his stripes with both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, recording saves and showcasing his pitching prowess. Known for his competitive spirit, he played key role in late innings.

Dwayne Henry: A pitcher who played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, he had a lively fastball and sharp breaking pitches, which made him a formidable force on the mound.

John Hicks: A catcher and first baseman, Hicks contributed to both the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers with his versatility and consistent bat. He provided depth at multiple positions.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence